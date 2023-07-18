© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cville animal shelter passes inspection but plans improvements

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published July 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT
Interim shelter director Sue Friedman poses with one of many adorable residents.
RadioIQ
/
Interim shelter director Sue Friedman poses with one of many adorable residents.

Last year, this shelter found homes for about 45-hundred dogs and cats, but this year business is slow. Interim Director Sue Friedman is especially anxious to find places for older dogs who need a fenced yard and may not want other canines or felines in the family.

“We have some really precious animals who just need that kind of space, need that kind of solo human attention,” she explains.

The situation here was complicated by the fact that many volunteers complained about conditions and management at the shelter – prompting a slowdown in adoptions and donations. CASPA commissioned a third-party study, and Friedman will unveil its recommendations this week, but already, she says, some changes are underway.

“They recommended highly that we close one day a week for drop-in public visitations so we can do that deep cleaning that is so important, and also do our staff training and management training.”

The local SPCA is hiring many new people including a behavioral specialist who can not only train dogs and staff but assist people who’ve adopted and are having trouble with their new pet.

“That is so important in a shelter is to be able to analyze and then manage behaviors so that dogs and cats can find their forever home.” :09

In addition, the shelter may soon offer an easy payment plan for would-be owners on a budget.

Tags
News Local News
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
See stories by Sandy Hausman