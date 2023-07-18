Cville animal shelter passes inspection but plans improvements

Last year, this shelter found homes for about 45-hundred dogs and cats, but this year business is slow. Interim Director Sue Friedman is especially anxious to find places for older dogs who need a fenced yard and may not want other canines or felines in the family.

“We have some really precious animals who just need that kind of space, need that kind of solo human attention,” she explains.

The situation here was complicated by the fact that many volunteers complained about conditions and management at the shelter – prompting a slowdown in adoptions and donations. CASPA commissioned a third-party study, and Friedman will unveil its recommendations this week, but already, she says, some changes are underway.

“They recommended highly that we close one day a week for drop-in public visitations so we can do that deep cleaning that is so important, and also do our staff training and management training.”

The local SPCA is hiring many new people including a behavioral specialist who can not only train dogs and staff but assist people who’ve adopted and are having trouble with their new pet.

“That is so important in a shelter is to be able to analyze and then manage behaviors so that dogs and cats can find their forever home.” :09

In addition, the shelter may soon offer an easy payment plan for would-be owners on a budget.