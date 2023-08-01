Full Disclosure Briefing: Savers' Revenge
With the Federal Reserve continuing to bump up interest rates, and bank customers wondering if their money is safe in the wake of several notable bank failures – the climate for saving incentives is seeing a major shift.
Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright talk about what some are calling “Savers’ Revenge."
You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ or wherever you get your podcasts.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.