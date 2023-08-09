© 2023
A gas station turned museum evokes the adventure of road travel

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT
City of Wytheville
/
Michael Gilman
In the early days of travel by car, thousands of Americans drove the Great Lakes to Florida Highway — right through Wytheville, Virginia.

It’s been nearly a hundred years since the Texaco station opened on Highway 21 in Wytheville – selling gasoline for thirteen cents a gallon. The town was small, but plenty of people passed through according to Michael Gilman, local manager of historic sites.

City of Wytheville
Wytheville's director of historic sites, Michael Gilman, poses in front of the service station that once sold gas for 13 cents a gallon.

“It was a little stopping point on a highway known as the Great Lakes to Florida Highway, which stretched from Cleveland, Ohio to Jacksonville, Florida," Gilman explains. "It technically was the Interstate for everybody traveling south or north at that time.”

Construction of Interstate 77 put the place out of business, but the old pumps remain, along with the building which serves as a museum.

It features original wood floors and counters, a peanut machine, adding machine and cash register, wood-burning stove, a vintage Coke machine, an antique sign promoting Pepsi, mechanics’ tools, license plates and photos reminding visitors of the early days when road trips were often an adventure.

