Dark skies over Shenandoah National Park will feature falling stars this weekend

One key to seeing lots of shooting stars during a meteor shower is to watch from a dark spot, and Shenandoah Park Ranger Madison Heiser says Big Meadows is one such place.

“There are trees around it to block out the light coming from the valley, so it’s a much darker area to views the night sky," she explains.

That said, the park — which is 105 miles long — will be hosting programs at five different places, and astronaut Tom Jones will speak on a number of intriguing topics: “When Rocks Attack – Defending Earth from Asteroids, Beyond Earth: Humanity’s Future in Space, and Sky-walking -- An Astronaut’s Journey.”

Heiser warns that the mountain can be ten degrees cooler, so she advises visitors to dress in layers.

"Bring a chair to be able to attend the star parties and remember a red flashlight. We don’t want to ruin anybody’s night vision for watching the night sky," she says.

There is a $30 fee per car to enter the park – good for one week of visits, and once you’re in, the programs are free. I’m Sandy Hausman.

For more information:

https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/night-sky-festival.htm