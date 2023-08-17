A big General Assembly accomplishment is being held up by the budget impasse

The budget impasse seems to have no sign of letting up any time soon, and that’s holding up a workforce redevelopment effort.

One of the key accomplishments from the General Assembly session this year was an effort to create a new Department of Workforce Development and Advancement.

Republican Senator Frank Ruff of Mecklenburg says the idea was to create one department instead of having it spread out over 13 agencies, six secretariats and 40 websites.

"There are just so many openings that are not being filled. Yet we still have people that are not working," Ruff says. "If we can get those people lined up with the training they need, and we are all hearing that from all of our employers throughout the state, from left to right, top to bottom."

But the budget impasse may be holding things up, at least for the short term. For now, the $5 million dollar price tag of setting up a new department has no funding because the budget has not been amended to reflect the new law.

Bill Leighty is a member of an advisory group setting up the new department.

"Full implementation can't take place until there is a full budget," Leighty says. "But I don't see this governor in any kind of a rush to get a budget for the caboose bill."

The caboose bill amends the previous budget. For now, though, the effort seems to be moving in the other direction toward the next budget, which will be outlined by the governor later this year.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.