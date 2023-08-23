Could sound waves be used to treat cocaine addiction? A UVA study aims to find out.

With a $5 million grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, scientists at the University of Virginia will soon begin a study using soundwaves to stimulate a part of the brain known as the insula. The idea was sparked by patients who were addicted to cigarettes until they suffered a stroke that disrupted insular function.

“These are people who were heavy smokers regularly, had a stroke and woke up saying, ‘I have no craving. I have no desire. It is gone!’”

UVA Dr. Nassima Ait-Daoud heads UVA's Center for Leading Edge Addiction Research and is the lead on a study of whether focused ultrasound could reduce or eliminate cravings in people addicted to cocaine.

Dr. Nassima Ait-Daoud will lead the study of 40 patients.

“We will subject our participants to pictures of cocaine, people using cocaine and will connect them to functional MRI to really see where the brain is lighting up.”

Then, they’ll stimulate the insula with low-intensity focused ultrasound and test again. They hope to find out whether it reduces cravings for the drug and, if so, how long the effect lasts.

For more information on the study, call 434-243-0541.