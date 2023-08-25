Pope & Schapiro: A potential budget deal, Miyares weighs in on transgender student guidance
State lawmakers may finally have a deal on budget agreements. And Virginia’s attorney general has issued a legal opinion on the state’s new model guidance for transgender students.
Michael Pope and Jeff Schapiro, political columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, recap the week in state government and politics.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.