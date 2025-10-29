House committee approves redistricting amendment

An amendment to Virginia’s constitution that could see the commonwealth’s congressional districts redrawn in time for the 2026 midterms cleared its first hurdle Wednesday afternoon.

It was a tense morning in Virginia’s Senate where a rule change had to clear a final vote before the House could move on a proposed redistricting amendment. And that tension was matched when a House committee debated the proposal that could eventually see Virginia’s congressional maps redrawn to greatly favor Democrats.

“I’m just wondering, for historical context, how many times we’ve had a temporary change for the constitution?” asked Henry County Republican Delegate Eric Phillips.

Phillips was referring to the short term change the amendment would allow, giving legislators, not the state’s voter-approved, bipartisan commission, the authority to draw new maps.

Committee Chair and Newport News Democratic Delegate Cia Price responded:

“It’s the same number of times that it would have been that a sitting president asked other states to find seats with redistricting,” Price said.

Meanwhile, Delegate Rodney Willet, who’s carrying the amendment, defended the bill.

“Our hand has been forced here," Willet argued. "We certainly didn’t wake up a few weeks ago and think we were going to have to have this process, but what other states have done has forced our hand, forced this action.”

The committee approved the measure 12-9, moving it to the full House of Delegates. The House is expected to debate and quickly approve the legislation, sending it to the Senate later Wednesday.

