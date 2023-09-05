A cap for support staff at Virginia school's will be up for debate this week

Lawmakers will return to Richmond tomorrow (September 6th) to pass amendments to the budget.

One of the key sticking points in the ongoing negotiations for budget amendments is a cap on spending for support staff at Virginia schools.

Laura Goren at the Commonwealth Institute says these employees play a critical role and the cap on spending is shortchanging students.

"These are folks who do things like clean and maintain the building and follow up with families when a student’s not showing up at school to figure out what's going on and get that student back in the classroom," Goren says. "So, this cap has been in place for over a decade now."

The cap on spending for support staff goes back to the Great Recession, a time when Kris Amundson represented Fairfax County in the House of Delegates. She says the cap was intended to protect teachers during a time of austerity.

"At a certain point, teachers say, ‘Yeah, but if I also have to be the social worker and I also have to run down and run the food closet and maybe supervise kids in the cafeteria at lunchtime, at a certain point, we need some extra bodies to do those jobs as well,'" says Amundson.

The budget compromise that lawmakers are considering lifts the cap for one year, then creates a work group to look at that and other issues raised in a recent watchdog report calling attention to Virginia’s chronically underfunded schools.

