Charlottesville launches a campaign to stop violence

For decades, Charles Alexander – known locally as Alex-Zan -- has been talking to Virginians about the best way to handle disputes.

“A lot of the homicides, a lot of the violence, a lot of the road rage, workplace violence stems from an argument, and we want people to change the flow. Changing the flow is changing your mindset.”

Specifically, he says, we should recognize that most disagreements are not important – that the best response is to let go of anger or resentment. His mantra – YO, Let It Go or YOGO!

“You’ve got a beef or issue with someone – Yogo! If you hear gossip, rumors – YOGO! If you’re just angry, close your mouth! There’s an African proverb. Once it leaves your mouth it leaves your control. Let it go, and if you don’t feed it, it won’t grow.”

He tells students that it’s not about your pride. It’s about staying alive, and by teaching kids to de-escalate, he hopes to protect them.

“This is an intervention before it gets to that point – whether it’s fighting, pulling out a gun, confronting someone. It’s to get you to think: It’s not that important.”

Zan blames social media in part for changes in our culture that make people more likely to fight.

“People are more edgy. People are more out of order. People are less centered. People are more quick to react as opposed to in the past.”

And he knows many young people struggle with self-esteem, so he’d like to see each day of school begin with this affirmation.

“Yes, you matter at this moment in time. Help love each other. Always be kind. Good times and bad times, they come and go. Yes you matter more than you’ll ever know.”

With support from the city, he’ll organize a TikTok YOGO Challenge and he’s crafted a public service announcement for radio.

“Millions of dollars are spent on commercials. Whether it’s Jake from State Farm, the lizard, Liberty, Liberty, Liberty. Folks wanted to occupy what I call mind space.”

Rappers: “Anger, Argument, Revenge! How are you going to handle it? You’ve got to let it go. Hey check this out. I’ve got a few words from Mr. Alex-Zan. My man told me: If you don’t feed it, it won’t grow, and that’s how we go. Let it go!”

He also plans to distribute posters, stickers and handouts through businesses, schools, police and churches statewide.