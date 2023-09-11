Virginia's sales tax holiday will be back in October

Lawmakers have finally passed budget amendments. The deal was struck too late for the traditional back-to-school sales tax holiday. But, parents and students will still get a break.

It's like Christmas in July… or maybe in this case October. The sales tax holiday is making a comeback, even though Governor Glenn Youngkin forgot to put it in his budget proposal and lawmakers forgot to add it earlier this year. But, House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight says a sales tax holiday in October is better late than never

"The bill reinstitutes the sales tax holiday for school supplies, hurricane preparedness, clothing, footwear and energy-efficient durable goods, which had expired," says Knight.

Laura Goren at the Commonwealth Institute says the sales tax holiday is not as effective as it could be because retailers are gaming the system.

"I think unfortunately there is some research showing that some of the major retailers use the sales tax holiday as a way of getting people in the doors in lieu of offering their own sales," Goren says. "So, the savings may not be as significant for families as folks may hope."

The better-late-than-never sales tax holiday will be the third weekend in October.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.