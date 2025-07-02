Model railroaders build worlds beneath the Virginia Museum of Transportation

The unmistakable sound of a steam locomotive fills the air.

I’m standing alongside railroad tracks, watching a distant train approach. And by distant, I mean about twelve feet away! I’m looking at just one of the many layouts of the Roanoke Valley Model Railroaders Club.

Craig Wright This impressive trestle bridge is part of one of the oldest layouts in the club.

Anyone who has visited the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke has no doubt enjoyed and admired their model railroad layout. But what most people don’t realize is that, just beneath them, the basement of the museum plays host to an entire world devoted to the hobby’s enthusiasts.

Craig Wright Club President Billy Nauert at the control center of his layout.

“We’ve been in the basement of the museum for about fifteen years", says Billy Nauert, president of the club.

Nauert is my guide as we walk down the basement hallway, “We have nine different size scale layouts. Every room is dedicated to its own individual scale and group of guys that run that room.”

For the layperson, scale is the relative size of the models in relationship to the actual size of its true-life counterpart, while gauge refers to the distance between the track rails.

Craig Wright A detailed scene of a 1950s city.

Nauert breaks down the scales represented in the club, “Most are HO and O scale, which is the larger. They also called it Lionel. But then we also have Standard Gauge, O-N-30.”

The hobby has been around for a long time – dating as far back as 1859. The electric model train that most of us are familiar with reached the height of its popularity in the 1950s. And while there are many other distractions these days, the hobby still has its avid followers.

Scott Smith and his son Joshua are operating their impressive layout. The distinctive 3-rail tracks, the signature of the Lionel system, lead through portals in the wall which allows the trains to run through two entirely different scenes. One of the rooms is darkened, creating a nighttime cityscape illuminated only by the lights of the trains and the model buildings and streetlights.

When I inquire about how long they've been building their elaborate scenes, Smith tells me, “We’ve been working on it for about five years.”

Model railroading has retained much of its charm and simplicity. But it has also seen modern technology enhance options, allowing hobbyists even greater freedom to build their worlds.

Craig Wright Joshua Smith prepares to add oil to the model Lionel engine which will create simulated smoke.

Nauert comments, “Now the trains are so advanced that they run them off their phone, run them off their computers. Yeah, it’s beyond what I can do. I like the good old-fashioned DC.”

The layouts in the club depict cityscapes and countryside from the early to mid-1900s, including one recreation of downtown Roanoke featuring the iconic Dr. Pepper and H&C Coffee signs.

“It’s the 40’s through the 60’s – somewhere in there", says Ron Salmons, who has been working on his railroad, er, all the live-long day.

Salmons continues, “It mirrors narrow-gauge logging roads, which are some of what you’ll see at Cass Scenic Railroad.”

Salmons also maintains the museum's layout, which requires considerable attention, as it runs almost constantly.

Craig Wright Roanoke's iconic H&C Coffee and Dr. Pepper signs are a highlight of this downtown model recreation.

It’s the enthusiasm and dedication of groups such as the Roanoke Valley Model Railroaders that are helping to keep the hobby alive and well.

Nauert's life-long love for the tradition of the hobby comes through in his voice, “We try, we really try to keep the railroad going here in Roanoke.”

The club opens its doors to the public every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8:30. You’ll find pictures from several of the layouts as well as a link to the club’s Facebook page on our website.

Visit the club's Facebook page here.

