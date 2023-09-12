Full Disclosure Briefing: WestRock and Smurfit Kappa merger could create paper and packaging behemoth
With operations peppered across Virginia, WestRock is in merger talks with Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa that could create a paper and packaging company worth twenty billion dollars.
Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright talk about history, future, and big business of paper in The Commonwealth.
