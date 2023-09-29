© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pope & Schapiro: The toss-up races that will determine control of the General Assembly

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope & Jeff Schapiro
Published September 29, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT

All 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for election in November. But just a handful will likely determine which party controls the House of Delegates and the Senate.

Jeff Schapiro, political columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and Michael Pope give us an idea of what’s going on in these toss-up races.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags
News Local News