Pope & Schapiro: The toss-up races that will determine control of the General Assembly
All 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for election in November. But just a handful will likely determine which party controls the House of Delegates and the Senate.
Jeff Schapiro, political columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and Michael Pope give us an idea of what’s going on in these toss-up races.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.