Cardinal Conversation: The Trump administration and the U. S. Attorney's Office
The resignation of Todd Gilbert from his post as U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia has raised questions about how much control the White House exercises over how federal prosecutors hire and fire staff members.
Gilbert reportedly quit after he clashed with the Trump administration over a personnel matter.
Cardinal News political reporter Elizabeth Beyer has written about this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.