Richmond’s Ellwood Thompson’s purchased by Florida-based grocery company

Richmond-based Ellwood Thompson’s has boasted about being “locally owned since 1989,” but on Monday a Florida company announced it has purchased the health food store.

Mary Ruth Burton, who just walked out of a meeting with a client at Ellwoods’ cafe at the top of Richmond’s Carytown district, said she's been coming to the spot since it opened 34 years ago. But she also remembered another specific visit, her first after being diagnosed with a multitude of allergies.

“One of the employees took me by the hand and showed me what I can eat,” Burton said, still sipping from a cup of coffee.

Another shopper, Sharon, said she frequently drives the 5 miles from her home in Eastern Henrico to get a green dragon or beet juice smoothie.

“I love the people who work here, very friendly,” she said, before saying Ellwood Thompson's has a “a peaceful vibe,” defined by a sign on the door promising not to discriminate against its shoppers.

“That’s an awesome thing to see in an establishment,” Sharon, who asked not to share her last name, said.

Ellwood Thompson’s, owned since it opened in 1989 by Rick Hood, has been a staple in Richmond’s local and vegan food scene. But Monday morning, the Florida-based Healthier Choices Management Corp., a company with similar local, vitamin and veggie-focused grocery stores from the Sunshine state to New York’s Hudson Valley, announced the acquisition of Hood’s operation.

In a statement to Radio IQ, HCMC President Christopher Santi said not much would change -including keeping the name- for the Richmond staple, and that customers should see a similar or better shopping experience.

“The ideal mission is to have a customer shop there and have it be the same experience as 30-60 days ago,” Santi said.

Burton offered a warning in case Santi had any ideas otherwise:

“Don’t make it a supplement store. It's a food store,” she said, taking on a serious tone. “And it's a community-oriented food store.”

