RC Poll: Spanberger still leads Earle-Sears, but that margin has shrunk

The three Democrats in statewide races this fall lead their Republican counterparts in new polling from Roanoke College.

The survey found that Democrat Abigail Spanberger leads Republican Winsome Earle-Sears by seven points – 46-39%. That figure suggests the race is tightening as we approach November – Spanberger had a 17-point lead in the school’s polling on the race back in May.

In this latest survey, 14% of respondents said they are still undecided.

In the other statewide races, Democrat Ghazala Hashmi leads Republican John Reid by three points in the lieutenant governor contest, and Democrat Jay Jones holds a similar three-point advantage over incumbent Republican Jason Miyares in the attorney general race. Those leads are within the poll’s margin of error.

Early voting for the statewide elections begins next month.

The polling also asked respondents about their thoughts on the overall state of Virginia — and a slight majority of Virginians believe the Commonwealth is headed in the right direction.

50% of those who replied to the survey said they approved of Glenn Youngkin’s job as governor. That's up from 46% in the school’s previous poll back in May – which was Youngkin’s lowest mark ever.

While still more negative than positive among respondents, President Donald Trump's job approval also rebounded a bit. 41% of those polled approved, with 57% disapproving.