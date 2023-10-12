Affordable housing project clears first hurdle in Blacksburg

The town of Blacksburg approved a rezoning request October 10th for an affordable housing project by Habitat for Humanity to build 11 townhomes in a residential neighborhood.

Like many communities in Virginia, the New River Valley doesn’t have enough affordable homes. A 2021 report by the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech found the area needs at least 5,500 affordable units for residents who earn low to moderate income. The report finds these residents are paying too much on rent or their mortgage, and some are living in unsafe conditions. The study’s author, Dave Bieri, said he suspects that number has increased over the last few years, as construction costs and mortgage rates have increased.

“Specifically in the town of Blacksburg where the median home price is upper $440,000,” said Jim Drader, executive director of Habitat for Humanity for the New River Valley.

“That’s not affordable for many of those who are working in our community,” Drader said. This includes teachers, police officers, firefighters and many Virginia Tech employees.

“They’re commuting from all over the NRV to come work in the town,” Drader said.

There are several affordable housing projects in Blacksburg in the works by various developers — including the Airport Acres town homes project by Habitat for Humanity. In the past, several housing projects have faced opposition by some residents, who object to higher density housing or are reticent about living near people who qualify for affordable housing.

Often, said Drader, there is a ‘fear of the unknown’ associated with this reticence. His organization hosted several community meetings last year to ask residents for their feedback as they were developing the Airport Road townhomes project. Having that buy-in from the community, he said, was essential, because they wanted to avoid wasting time, and money, on a rezoning application that might ultimately fail.

Habitat won their rezoning approval Tuesday night by Blacksburg’s Town Council. 11 townhomes won’t solve Blacksburg’s affordable housing problem, but it does signal some movement towards acceptance of projects that allow for more density in residential neighborhoods.

These homes will not be free, but they’re designed to be affordable to those who make 80% of the median income for Montgomery County. For a family of four, that’s between $45,000 and $73,000 per year. Homeowners must be able to pay the mortgage, but interest will be very low.

“We’ve already started the process of looking for our homeowners,” Drader said. Anyone interested in applying can submit an online application, or print the form and mail it to their office.

Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the town of Blacksburg on the Airport Acres project. The town awarded $1 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act to help offset some of the costs for making the homes affordable.

Drader said they still have a number of permits that will need approval and will be fundraising to help cover the project's costs.

Construction on Airport Acres could begin as early as December 2024.