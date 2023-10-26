© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New report gives James River a 'B' for overall health

RADIO IQ | By Autumn Telles
Published October 26, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT
The 2023 score shows slowing progress compared to sharper increases in the past.
James River Association
The 2023 score shows slowing progress compared to sharper increases in the past.

The latest two-year State of the James report card gave the river a score of 'B' for 2023.

Overall, the report from the James River Association shows progress has slowed in improving river conditions.

“Which is a reminder that we must remain vigilant to continue making progress in the face of new threats caused by climate change," said JRA President Bill Street.

The health of the river is being brought down by two major factors: sediment and stormwater runoff.

The JRA also says the absence of any American shad is alarming. They plan to ask the General Assembly to take urgent action on that matter during the upcoming session.

Despite millions of dollars in investments for clean water programs in recent years, the JRA says Virginia needs to invest further in the issue, particularly in programs for urban stormwater.

Tags
News Local News