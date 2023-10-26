New report gives James River a 'B' for overall health

The latest two-year State of the James report card gave the river a score of 'B' for 2023.

Overall, the report from the James River Association shows progress has slowed in improving river conditions.

“Which is a reminder that we must remain vigilant to continue making progress in the face of new threats caused by climate change," said JRA President Bill Street.

The health of the river is being brought down by two major factors: sediment and stormwater runoff.

The JRA also says the absence of any American shad is alarming. They plan to ask the General Assembly to take urgent action on that matter during the upcoming session.

Despite millions of dollars in investments for clean water programs in recent years, the JRA says Virginia needs to invest further in the issue, particularly in programs for urban stormwater.

