Cardinal Conversation: A new light on the "Bloody Monday" trials
Among the most infamous events of the Civil Rights Movement in Virginia was Bloody Monday, the day in 1963 when police in Danville beat and arrested protesters on the streets of downtown. Those arrested that day – and during continuing protests – were largely convicted in non-public trials run by a segregationist judge.
Audio recordings of those trials are now available to the public in Danville and Richmond. Fred Echols spoke with Grace Mamon of Cardinal News, who's been researching the struggle for civil rights in Danville for a series of stories.
Cardinal News is an independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.