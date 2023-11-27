Charlottesville high school copes with brawling students and exhausted teachers

In early November, the normally quiet library at Charlottesville High School turned loud and violent with students – many of them girls – pulling hair and taking swings. Two weeks later, a series of fights erupted, with staff and police coming in to break-up those brawls. It’s not clear what started these fights but UVA psychologist Robert Emery says other high schools around the country are having trouble with discipline, in part because their students missed out on years of learning how to behave in school.

“The COVID lockdown didn’t help," he remarks. "Internet and social media use is way up, and these kids are getting information from other kids instead of adults.”

Often the buzz online sparks anger and pain. Then, there’s the response of those in charge.

“It seems to me, too, there has been a breakdown in adults acting as authority," he adds. "Many of the parents I see in my practice are afraid to say no to their kids.”

But no, he says, is what teenagers need.

“Adolescents test the limits. That’s part of their job as an adolescent, and part of our job as adults – whether we’re parents, teachers or authorities, is to set the limits.”

And he argues the school board and administration must consider those kids who behaved well.

“There are lots of other kids in school who are suffering, because no consequences are being brought to bear on what everybody says is a small group of kids.”

What’s needed now, Emery says, is a clear code of conduct, with strong support from parents:

“Because if a teacher or principal is saying no and the parent is saying, ‘You don’t have to listen to your teachers,’ then of course you’ve got a disaster.”

In response to the turmoil, Principal Rashaad Pitt resigned. So many teachers called in sick the next day that classes were canceled. As one explained, ‘Many of us are feeling depleted and exhausted by attempting to teach in this environment. I will be out tomorrow to recover.”

On a positive note, Emery suggests a renewed commitment to getting students engaged with school.

“I think another thing that will, help is to have multiple avenues of engaging kids in school. Academics of course, but I think sports programs are huge, and I think we want to invest in those. I think we should bring back shop and home economics for everybody.”

The school board has announced three closed-door disciplinary hearings next week, and this Thursday the district will hold a listening session for community members to explore possible solutions. Already, the district is recruiting additional substitute teachers and volunteers to support teachers and promote better security in the hallways and at school entrances.