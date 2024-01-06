State Democrats say Youngkin's tax cut proposals aren't happening

Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to cut Virginia's income tax. But, he'll have a difficult time persuading Democrats who are now in control of the House and Senate.

The governor's plan to cut income tax rates across the board may be popular with Republicans. But, Democrats who are about to take control of the General Assembly are not on board with tax cuts that will disproportionately benefit the wealthy.

"I don't think the governor's tax cuts are going anywhere," says Senator Scott Surovell, who’s about to become Senate Majority Leader.

"I can guarantee you my caucus is not interested in pushing more of the tax burden onto low-income folks in exchange for a tax cut for rich people. That's not going anywhere with my caucus."

Democrats in the House are also opposed. Here's Delegate Vivian Watts, who’s about to become chairwoman of the House Finance Committee.

"The idea that you're raising our sales tax rate on those with the least ability to pay so that you can lower the income tax on those with the greatest ability to pay pushes the burden on those having the least ability to pay it," says Watts.

The governor presented his budget ideas last month. Now, members of the General Assembly are about to make their own budget suggestions and send them back to the governor, the beginning of a process to create a two-year budget that starts at the beginning of the fiscal year this summer.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.