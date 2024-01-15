Gun advocates, opponents gather at Virginia’s capitol

Advocates for gun access and those against it have already visited the capital this session. And while Governor Glenn Younkin is not expected to make it any harder to acquire a firearm, there’s at least one bill by Democrats that may get his sign off.

"Guns save lives," chanted about 200 volunteers with the Virginia Citizens Defense League who gathered at Virginia’s capital to advocate for easier access to guns. Their hopes include permit less carry, a roll back of red flag laws, and other bills which would make it easier to acquire a gun.

But with Democrats in control of both chambers, there’s little hope such an effort would make it to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk. But Youngkin also said during his State of the Commonwealth Address that “Virginia’s gun laws are already among the toughest in the nation,” so additional limits on gun access are probably also out of the question.

But a bill that would expand existing tax credits for folks to buy gun safes and other tools that prevent unauthorized firing could find broader support.

“We’re in favor of that, it’s not forcing someone to do it, it’s giving someone an option,” Van Cleave said. He called the bill from NOVA Democratic delegate Alfonso Lopez a ‘carrot,’ not a stick.

But for Moms Demand Action volunteer Shantell Rock, who visited the capital on Thursday, tax credits for gun safety devices aren’t enough. Rock said a 2021 drive-by shooting in her Prince William County neighborhood made her get involved in the anti-gun movement.

Eva Gonzalez / Moms Demand Action Moms Demand Action volunteers visit legislators, including Woodbridge-area Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy, pictured in the middle.

At the top of her list of demands is an assault weapons ban, one of the first bills filed this session by Fairfax-area Delegate Dan Helmer.

“We have children, adults, teachers and students dying, dealing with assault weapons. That ban needs to be passed,” Rock said.

Delegate Marcus Simon, another Fairfax-area legislator who heads the House Committee that will hear gun bills from both sides, said he’s optimistic efforts from his Democratic colleagues will make it to Youngkin’s desk, but from there he’s not as sure.

“The governor said in his State of the Commonwealth if we want to get anything done, we have to work together," he told Radio IQ. "So, we look forward to sending him a whole lot of stuff and hopefully we can find something we can work together on.”

The first meeting of that committee happens Thursday, though an agenda is not yet available.

