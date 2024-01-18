Democrats look at marijuana marketplace legislation

When Democrats were in control of the House, Senate and governor's office they failed to create a system to license people to sell marijuana. Then when Republicans took control of the House of Delegates, and further derailed the effort.

Now Senator Adam Ebbin of Alexandria has a bill that will create a system of people to have licenses to sell marijuana.

"Over the past few years, the illicit market has skyrocketed from an estimated $1.8 billion a year in 2021 to $2.4 billion a year in 2023," Ebbin said. "Instead of being reinvested in our communities, tens of millions of unrealized dollars in taxes are lining the pockets of organized crime."

Governor Glenn Youngkin has repeatedly said he is not interested in creating licenses to sell marijuana.

Delegate Paul Krizek is a Democrat from Fairfax County who introduced the House version of the bill. "We work hard in the General Assembly to get the best legislation possible, and we give it to the governor and he has the ability to veto it, amend it or sign it. And so we'll see what happens," Krizek said.

"Not interested sounds like a veto," I suggested.

"We'll see how the pen works when he gets the bill," he responded.

A spokesman for the governor reiterated his comments that he is not interested in marijuana legislation this year.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

