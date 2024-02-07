An assault weapons ban likely headed to the governor's desk

The House and Senate have both passed an assault weapons ban, which is a priority for Democrats.



On the campaign trail, Democrats said that if they won control of the General Assembly they would send legislation banning assault weapons to the governor. Now, they’re following through. Both the House and the Senate have passed an assault weapons ban on a party-line vote.

"Most of these crimes are being committed by handguns illegally, not what you guys call assault guns, which is by the way a misnomer. It's a semi-automatic rifle," says Senator John McGuire, a Republican from Goochland County. "I suppose if I hit you in the head with a hammer you would call it an assault hammer. It's a semi-automatic weapon."

Senator Creigh Deeds is a Democrat from Charlottesville who says he rejects the idea that an assault weapon is needed for protection.

"A shotgun is liable to cause more noise and do more damage and is easier to control than an assault-style weapon that you lose control of once you pull the trigger," he says. "Who knows what you shoot up? Who knows how many of your own family members you hurt? I think there are other ways to protect one's property other than with an assault weapon."

The governor has not yet said if he plans on vetoing the bill, but Republican Senator Bill Stanley of Franklin County predicted on the Senate floor that he expects Youngkin to use his veto pen on the bill.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.