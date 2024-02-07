Virginia inmate continues 44-day hunger strike to protest solitary confinement

52-year-old Rashid Johnson and some other prisoners at Red Onion stopped eating the day after Christmas to protest their detention in solitary confinement. They claimed the Virginia Department of Corrections was not abiding by promises to limit isolation of inmates. Since then, attorney Miriam Nemeth with the non-profit Rights Behind Bars says Johnson’s only access to water was his toilet.

The Jericho Movement Kevin Rashid Johnson is a prison activist protesting solitary confinement at a maximum security correctional center in southwest Virginia — Red Onion. He began a hunger strike on December 26th.

“The officials cut off the water to his cell. If he needed water while he was in Red Onion in the medical solitary confinement unit where they’re supposed to be taking care of him he had to drink water out of his unclean toilet bowl.”

He also complained that his cell lacked heat, and Johnson said he was deprived of pen, paper and supplies for personal hygiene.

“He wasn’t able to brush his teeth for a month," Nemeth says. "He got three showers for the month. All of his materials were taken, so he wasn’t able to communicate with his loved ones or with the court.”

So far, she reports that Johnson – who suffers from prostate cancer -- has lost 40 pounds and been hospitalized three times for severe dehydration.

“He has not, as far as we know, received any care for his cancer or for on-going chronic conditions, all of which we’re concerned could indicate either heart or kidney issues,” Nemeth says.

The state did ask a court for permission to force feed Johnson.

“He represented himself in that matter, and the judge found him cogent and competent, noted that he had a first amendment right to engage in a hunger strike as a form of protest.”

We asked the Department of Corrections whether any of Johnson’s claims were true. A spokesman said only that it does not routinely comment on active litigation. Asked for an update on others who had joined Johnson in his protest, the state said no one at Red Onion was currently engaged in a hunger strike.

Johnson was transferred to Powhatan Correctional Center, putting him closer to major medical services. Later this week, Nemeth says she’ll file an emergency petition in federal district court, asking that he get better care and not be transferred back to Red Onion.