State lawmakers have a lot of work to do when it comes to "skill games"

With a deadline looming, the state Senate passed a bill allowing skills games. But, there are still some big differences to work out.

During the pandemic, Virginia allowed electronic gaming machines in convenience stores and truck stops. But that was temporary. Now, Senator Aaron Rouse is a Democrat from Virginia Beach who wants to make it permanent.

"The coalition supporting this legislation represents at least 7,000 small businesses in our Commonwealth. Each of those businesses employs hardworking Virginians that shows up every day for their communities," Rouse says.

Supporters call them skill games because players need an element of skill, and not just luck, to be able to win. But, Senator Adam Ebbin is a Democrat from Alexandria who calls them gambling devices.

"If you go to a casino, there's been a local referendum. If you go to a historical horse racing parlor, there's been a local referendum, and people know what they’re getting into. And I don't have a problem with people going to a casino or historical horse racing because they know they’re going there to gamble and that’s their intent," Ebbin says. "But I'm concerned about enticing gambling devices when people are going to a convenience store to buy milk or eggs."

The House version of the bill sets a limit of two machines at a convenience store and requires approval by a local government or a referendum. The Senate version allows three machines in convenience stores and seven machines in truck stops and has no local approval. Delegates and Senators will spend the next month trying to hammer out their differences.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.