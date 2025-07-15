Public considers options for Roanoke greenway extension

Roanoke County is considering options for the next stretch of Roanoke River Greenway, which would extend the greenway's terminus on the east side of Roanoke to a section near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Roanoke County planners have been working on this stretch for several years. Three years ago, county residents told planners they didn't want the greenway on their property, says Megan Cronise, Roanoke County's assistant director of planning. So the county brought back nine options in February, and now has whittled that down to three options.

"Our hope is that when the survey closes on August 1, we'll have great feedback where we can get down to one consensus alignment," Cronise said.

The larger goal is to extend the paved path used by walkers, runners and bicyclists across the Roanoke Valley.

"We want to connect Green Hill Park on the western side of Roanoke County to Explore Park on the eastern end through the city of Salem and the city of Roanoke," Cronise said.

Of the three options, one runs along Norfolk Southern's railroad tracks in Vinton before crossing the Roanoke River over an 800 foot bridge. A second route closely follows the river, crossing it three times. A third option merges two previous routes that cross private property. That option is the least expensive, with a projected cost of nearly $52 million. The other two cost more than $85 million each.

But the two most expensive options seemed to be pretty popular.

Mark Petersen traveled from Roanoke to a public meeting about the project at Explore Park.

"I support the alignment over on the Vinton side," Petersen said. "I think it's more feasible from basically. building the greenway too close to the flood line or over in the river is problematic."

Bill Modica of Salem was there too, and liked a different option.

"I kind of like the in-the-river one," Modica said. "It's one that would be bridges along the edge of the river, so you'd actually be walking along the riverside. I think that would be really unusual, would attract people more than just a regular greenway."

Former state lawmaker William Fralin, who works with the Valley Outdoor Infrastructure Committee, says those costs are eye popping.

"I think they seem to be pretty high to me, when you compare it to regular road-building," Fralin said. "But I'm not an expert on it. And whatever the cost is, it's going to return multi times that. To be able to connect Explore Park with downtown Roanoke, to ultimately be able to connect Explore Park to Green Hill park, really matters to our reputation as an outdoor community.

The county is accepting feedback through August 1, at which point officials hope to make a final decision. Next up, finding money to pay for the project and acquiring rights-of-way, before construction can finally begin.