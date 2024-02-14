How will Governor Youngkin approach vetoes this session?

Governor Glenn Youngkin will soon be considering hundreds of bills that a Democratic-controlled House and Senate will be sending him.

Many of the bills that are making their way through the House and Senate right now were approved on a party-line vote – especially bills on reducing gun violence, protecting abortion rights or reforming the criminal justice system. Here's Senate Republican Leader Ryan McDougle.

"Some of them will be amended. Some of them will not. And then the governor will look at each one carefully," McDougle says. "Certainly, there are some that I don't think are good policy, and I hope the governor does veto. But there are some that I hope as they work through the process, we can continue to work on and come up with a consensus solution that Republicans and Democrats could support."

Democratic Leader Scott Surovell says it would be a mistake for the governor to veto any bill that arrives on his desk with a party-line vote.

"If the governor were to be that partisan in his veto strategy, that would be a pretty clear declaration of war on us," Surovell says. "So, I hope he doesn't do that."

Democrats in the majority and Republicans in the minority still have another month to hammer out their differences on bills before sending them to the Executive Mansion.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.