Earle-Sears offers GOP vision following Dem primary

Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears spoke before a revved-up crowd at the Hippodrome in downtown Richmond Tuesday night.

The candidate for governor aims to keep Virginia’s executive branch red, taking over for Republican Glenn Youngkin who is term limited.

Earle-Sears opened her stump speech with some Youngkin-led wins, including a lab school program, keeping Virginia one of the best states for business and billions in tax breaks.

“We’ve lowered the cost of living with 9 billion, with a B, dollars in tax relief for all of us Virginians,” the candidate said.

Among speakers at the event was Virginia Fifth District Congressman John McGuire. He said he’s made a ritual of supporting the candidate across his rural Central Virginia district.

“Every day, after my workout, I’ve got a Winsome Sears sign on the side of the road in a different county, in 24 counties in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District,” McGuire said. “Thousands of cars coming by high fiving me, waving at me, saluting me and saying ‘we’re gonna vote for Winsome Sears!’”

As for the future of Earle-Sears campaign, she promised an end to the car tax and tax on tips, both proposals Youngkin failed to get over the finish line with Democrats controlling the legislature. But she promised it would be different this time.

“I’ll work across the lines of our aisles, our political aisles, and I'll work with the federal government because you want results!” she told the crowd.

Earle-Sears will face off against Democrat Abigail Spanberger in November’s election.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.