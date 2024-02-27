An effort to add training on Virginia's red flag law is moving through the General Assembly

Virginia's red flag law has successfully taken guns out of the hands of people who pose a danger to themselves or others. Proposed legislation would encourage more law enforcement agencies to use risk orders.

Stories of Virginia's red-flag law show it's been used over and over again to take dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. Take this example from Delegate Rip Sullivan, a Democrat from Fairfax County.

"There was the time in April 2022 when the Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney asked the court to enter a risk order against a man who posted videos of himself online holding an AR-style rifle and directly and specifically threaten the Strasburg Police Department — saying he would come to Strasburg to take back what was his, and the police couldn't stop him and he would take them all on," Sullivan said.

Sullivan introduced the bill creating the red flag law back in 2020. Now, he says, some law enforcement agencies are making use of the tool.

"The chart I had showed in Roanoke they're barely doing these at all," said Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell. "I think one in Roanoke County, one in Roanoke City in the last three years. So, this is basically an effort to try to train localities to try and use them more."

The bill directs the Department of Criminal Justice Services to create a training program to let law enforcement agencies know how risk orders might benefit them. Sullivan's bill has already passed the House and a Senate panel, although it still needs the approval of the Senate Finance Committee.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.