Housing expansion via Mother-in-law suites looks likely in 2025

As Virginia continues to suffer from a housing shortage, efforts to increase livable units struggle to make headway at the state’s legislature. And while one bill promising to increase housing may be dead for this year, a study and support from leadership could put it on the path to success in 2025.

They’re called Mother-in-law suites, or accessory dwelling units if you want to be a nerd about it. They’re usually built on a landowner’s existing property and can house another person independently. Currently zoning laws in many localities make the construction of these buildings complicated, but that didn’t stop Northern Virginia Senator Saddam Salim from trying.

His bill would have standardized zoning rules for such structures across the state.

“The idea that this is much needed, we haven’t done enough, so that’s why the study is important to give us stronger talking points in the future,” Salim told Radio IQ.

At a committee hearing last week Democratic House Speaker Don Scott and a representative from the state’s Housing Commission both promised to study local zoning ordinances and how they can be improved to build more mother-in-law suites.

And Democrats are getting antsy. Newport News-area Delegate Shelly Simonds was particularly vocal about it.

“There’s urgency here," Simonds said. "I’ve heard this bill over a number of years and I’ve lost patience - we need this, we need density.”

Simonds said there were a number of issues such as flood maps, tree canopies and water demand that need to be considered, but the bipartisan support Salim’s bill got in the Senate suggests whatever we see next year will start on good footing.

Here’s Southside Senator Bill Stanley who was among Republicans who supported Salim’s bill:

“Having something like this, a granny pod or residences on your residences where your mom or dad can live independently but still nearby to you, it's an important thing,” Stanley told Radio IQ.

The study asks for details on local zoning ordinances and other data points by July with a study on the issue due ahead of the 2025 session.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.