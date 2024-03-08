$50 million gift to UVA for Alzheimer's research and Olympic sports center

Just over a year ago, the University of Virginia announced plans to build an institute of biotechnology with the help of Paul Manning, CEO of a healthcare investment firm. He and his wife pledged $100 million toward new treatments for many medical conditions including neuro-degenerative disorders.

“Parkinson’s, ALS, Alzheimer’s, based on what I see in the biotech world, we’re getting closer and closer. And this university will see cures for those diseases in the not too distant future,” Manning says.

UVA Foundations established by Mary and David Harrison seek to accelerate research on neuro-degenerative diseases and to provide better facilities for student athletes.

And this month he welcomed another family’s contribution. The children of David and Mary Harrison said they would donate $30 million for that research, noting their father and brother suffered from Alzheimer’s and their mother was treated for Parkinson’s Disease.

Dr. Craig Kent who heads UVA Health, said the money would help a growing pool of patients.

“About one in nine people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s, and if you’re lucky enough to make it to 80 almost a third of people have Alzheimer’s Disease.”

And the Harrisons offered another $20 million for young healthy people. That gift will help build an Olympic Sports Center for students involved with field hockey, cross country, track and field, lacrosse, rowing and soccer.