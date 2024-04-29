© 2024
Police use riot shields, chemical irritants to disperse protest at VCU

RADIO IQ | By Brad Kutner,
David Seidel
Published April 29, 2024 at 10:06 PM EDT
Dozens of Virginia State Police officers face off with protesters at VCU.
Dozens of Virginia State Police officers face off with protesters at VCU.
Brad Kutner / Radio IQ
Dozens of police officers dispersed a pro-Palestinian protest outside Virginia Commonwealth University's library in downtown Richmond Monday night.

A few dozen people began the protest Monday morning on a lawn outside the library. The gathering grew through the day and appeared to include several hundred people by the evening. Some erected tents and others brought wooden pallets and plywood to form a perimeter around the area.

Around 8:30 pm dozens of campus and state police officers began forming around the protest. Police carried riot shields and some wore gas masks. A statement from VCU said school officials repeatedly gave protesters an opportunity to leave. Those who didn't faced arrest.

Police eventually began to disperse the protesters. Some chemical irritants were released and at least a few protesters were detained. It's unclear how many, if any, were arrested.

As police moved through the protest site, crews followed to disassemble and remove the tents and other items left behind by the protesters.

