Police use riot shields, chemical irritants to disperse protest at VCU

Dozens of police officers dispersed a pro-Palestinian protest outside Virginia Commonwealth University's library in downtown Richmond Monday night.

A few dozen people began the protest Monday morning on a lawn outside the library. The gathering grew through the day and appeared to include several hundred people by the evening. Some erected tents and others brought wooden pallets and plywood to form a perimeter around the area.

Around 8:30 pm dozens of campus and state police officers began forming around the protest. Police carried riot shields and some wore gas masks. A statement from VCU said school officials repeatedly gave protesters an opportunity to leave. Those who didn't faced arrest.

Final exams begin this week and VCU must provide students the opportunity to safely and successfully complete the semester. The gathering violated several university policies. pic.twitter.com/Kj13WtI4TM — VCU (@VCU) April 30, 2024

Police eventually began to disperse the protesters. Some chemical irritants were released and at least a few protesters were detained. It's unclear how many, if any, were arrested.

As police moved through the protest site, crews followed to disassemble and remove the tents and other items left behind by the protesters.

