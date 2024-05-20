Cardinal Conversation: Fallout from a CEO's pay rate
The Virginia General Assembly has cut funding for the Health Wagon from the upcoming two-year budget. The action came after it was revealed the Southwestern Virginia free medical clinic is paying CEO Teresa Tyson more than $500,000 a year.
Emily Schabacher with Cardinal Newswas first to report on the compensation package. She talked about it with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.