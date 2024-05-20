© 2024
Cardinal Conversation: Fallout from a CEO's pay rate

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published May 20, 2024 at 3:03 AM EDT

The Virginia General Assembly has cut funding for the Health Wagon from the upcoming two-year budget. The action came after it was revealed the Southwestern Virginia free medical clinic is paying CEO Teresa Tyson more than $500,000 a year.

Emily Schabacher with Cardinal Newswas first to report on the compensation package. She talked about it with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
