Grandin Theatre rolls out red carpet for Film Lab premieres

There was a time when filmmaking was considered an exclusive medium, available to only a few. But video cameras, computer editing software, and online platforms have made the art form accessible to almost anyone with the desire to make a movie. Now, the next great filmmaker could come from anywhere.

Now in its ninth year, the Grandin Theatre Film Lab is ready to present the work of their students with their annual showcase event.

Program Director Tyler Lyon explains, “The showcase is an integral part of the program because that is part of the process – screening your work for an audience.”

Lyon says the students learn about the entire filmmaking process, “Our students learn everything about the lifecycle of how a film gets made. So, they start with things like screenwriting and producing – some of those more fundamental things. And then we transition into aspects of production: sound, lighting, cinematography, working with actors. And then of course, post-production as well: how do you put it all together and where they get to see it all fit.”

Colette Germain-Norton is a senior at Lord Botetourt High School. Although she is a first year Film Lab student, it’s not her first experience with the group.

Grandin Theatre Film Lab Grandin Film Lab student Colette Germain-Norton directs on the set of her film "Aileen".

She recalls, “I was in fifth grade. It was the first year the film lab. I auditioned and I got a lead role in one of the films.”

Five years after that acting experience, Germain-Norton is even more excited to be making her own movie.

“I get to be on the other side of that. I was on camera and now I get to be in control of my own film. I get to write it and I get to use the equipment, which is so exciting and so much fun", says Germain-Norton enthusiastically.

Her film "Aileen" deals with a timely subject. That’s “Aileen”, spelled with an “A-I”. It a cautionary tale about a writer who makes the mistake of using an assisted writing program.

Germain-Norton offers a bit of the plot, “The A.I. program that she’s using slowly starts asking for credit. I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s a little bit of horror – a little bit of a mystery.”

John Taylor's film “Dark Horse” will also make its premiere Tuesday night.

The plot of his movie is set against the backdrop of election season. “It’s a political dark comedy that follows the primary running of the governor for Virginia. The main character is one of the primary nominees”, says Taylor.

Taylor is a senior at Hidden Valley High School. He recalls watching old James Bond films with his dad as an early inspiration for movie making.

Grandin Theatre Film Lab Grandin Theatre Film Lab student John Taylor directing on the set of his film "Dark Horse".

Talyor tells the story, “Me and my friends went to my backyard. We just kind of pulled out our iPhones and started filming me doing some spy stuff. We edited it on one of my friend’s computers. It was kind of funny. It was kind of goofy. But we were still proud of it.”

I then asked Taylor about his filmmaking influences.

Taylor responds, "My favorite director is David Fincher. My favorite film is 'The Social Network'. That’s what got me kind of more serious about film."

When I pressed him, Taylor said Fincher's influence will likely be evident when watching "Dark Horse"

Both Germain-Norton and Taylor agree that anticipation of the premiere night is great.

Germain-Norton beams, “I’m looking forward to everyone seeing how much hard work my team and I have put into this film. Cause it’s been months, and this is what we’ve been working on for the past couple months. Here you go – enjoy it! Cause it’s such a little piece of art and I’m just excited to share it.”

Previous showcase entries have gone on to be selected and awarded in over forty-five international film festivals. Proceeds from this showcase will go directly back to the Film Lab.

Tickets are $7 and available in advance at this link.

