Economy on top of voters' minds, according to Roanoke College poll

Abortion may end up being one important issue for voters this year. But a new poll shows other issues are eclipsing it.

The economy is the most important issue in the election this year. That's according to a new poll from Roanoke College that has 44% of respondents identifying the economy as the top issue. Immigration comes in second at 14%.

Jatia Wrighten at Virginia Commonwealth University says that's a set of issues that favors Republicans.

"A lot of people blame Biden for the economy. Of course, whoever is in charge that's who they blame whether it's a good or bad economy," Wrighten notes. "And so absolutely this bodes well for Republicans at this time, these two major topics or issue areas."

Abortion comes in third with only 13% of respondents saying it's the most important issue. Jamie Lockhart at Planned Parenthood says she thinks the poll might understate the importance of the issue.

"Asking people to choose between the economy and abortion is a false choice and the wrong question to ask. We don't live single issue lives," Lockhart says. "Our reproductive freedom is connected to our economic freedom, and no one should be forced to choose between the two."

The poll also shows that 8% of respondents said foreign policy is the most important issue, and only 5% say crime is their number one issue.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

