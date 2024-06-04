State authority says new plan could get passenger rail service to the New River Valley sooner

State officials say they may have a new plan that would bring passenger rail service to the New River Valley sooner.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority says it’s reopening negotiations with Norfolk Southern to use the railroad’s main line between Christiansburg and Roanoke for future passenger service.

The announcement from VPRA says using what’s known as the N-Line could be a cheaper option and get the service going sooner than other route alternatives. The N-Line route would bring passengers into Norfolk Southern’s Cambria Yard, which served as Christiansburg’s passenger station until service ended in 1979.

Click here to read the full announcement

VPRA says the negotiations are still in the early stages. It will evaluate the option with Norfolk Southern over the summer. It hopes to have a recommendation for the authority’s board in August.

The authority originally hoped to have service running sometime in 2025, but recent studies of other lines and station locations pushed that out to as late as 2030.

Officials with the NRV Passenger Rail Steering Committee praised the announcement. "We are exceedingly pleased to see our voices and concerns heard in Richmond and thankful to VPRA leadership and, particularly, to Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller," committee co-chair Sandy Davis said in an email.

Tuesday's announcement from VPRA also indicated that the authority may also purchase the Manassas Line in Northern Virginia, which could help increase service in that area.

