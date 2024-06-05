Youngkin, Miayres: Virginia won't follow California emissions standards

Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares have announced Virginia won’t follow California electric vehicle standards beginning next year.

In a joint statement, the AG says he has issued an official opinion that states the Commonwealth is no longer legally bound to follow the emission standards set by California.

Back in 2021, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that called for the adoption of California’s stricter tailpipe emission regulations. That effort includes a requirement that all new cars sold in Virginia by model year 2035 to be electric.

Miyares and Youngkin say Virginia will follow the more lenient federal emissions standards beginning on January 1st.

The Southern Environmental Law Center has already denounced the decision and alluded to legal action.