Mountain Valley Pipeline is approved to begin running gas

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved authorization to the Mountain Valley Pipeline to begin running gas through its 303 mile pipeline.

FERC also released a summary of a phone call between their agency and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration. During the call, PHMSA gave their approval that the MVP has completed its requirements.

MVP submitted a request to go in-service Monday. As MVP reached the finish line, residents, advocacy groups, and lawmakers have urged FERC to use caution and not rush approval for MVP. Many cite a consent order by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration, which requires MVP to do extra checks on the integrity of their pipe.

Earlier this month, PHMSA released a summary of the progress on those tests. In the document, the agency said MVP had reported 130 instances where pipe needed to be excavated for further analysis or repair.

PHMSA released a more detailed version of these findings on Monday.

MVP has said it’s fulfilled all testing requirements and is safe to begin running gas through the pipeline. They say they have shippers lined up that can begin transporting gas, possibly as soon as Wednesday.