Cardinal Conversation: A speedbump for broadband expansion
Virginia has made considerable progress in expanding broadband internet access.
One place where things have not gone quite so quickly is the area west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. And the road itself is part of the problem.
Internet companies have to get a federal permit to run cable underneath the Parkway. That can take a long time.
Fred Echols talked with Tad Dickens who covering this issue for Cardinal News.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.