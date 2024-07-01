Virginia Senate returns today to take up VMSDEP bill from the House

Members of the Virginia Senate are expected back at the Capitol again today to reconsider a veterans benefit program.

Democrats who run the House of Delegates are at odds with Democrats who run the state Senate over how to finance a program that offers education benefits to families of veterans. Last week, the House approved their version of a fix for the program, which passed with a bipartisan vote and without opposition.

"I think it's quite indicative that we had great support from a majority of members of the House in support of 6003," House Appropriations Chair Luke Torian said after the vote. "And as you can hear from the applause, the citizens of the Commonwealth, they’re pleased with the results as well."

Veterans and their families were in the gallery cheering the House vote. Katrina Frye of Salem is an Army veteran whose son might be able to receive benefits depending on which version of the program is funded.

"We will fight for this. We will not go away."

She says military families will be back in Richmond this week to fight against efforts by Senate Democrats to scale back the program – an effort some legislators say might be necessary to make sure the program continues to remain viable in the future.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.