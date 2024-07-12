© 2024
Jennifer Wexton is using AI to help her finish her term in Congress

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published July 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va, speaks with reporters on Oct. 20, 2022, in Leesburg, Va. Wexton announced Tuesday, April 11, 2023, she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. She is vowing to continue her work in Congress and says "I'm not going to let Parkinson's stop me from being me."
Matthew Barakat
/
ap
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va, speaks with reporters on Oct. 20, 2022, in Leesburg, Va.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton is not letting health problems silence her for the rest of her term in office. As Michael Pope reports, she's getting a new voice thanks to artificial intelligence.

"Hi. It's Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton."

That's the sound of AI Jennifer Wexton, the creation of software company EvenLabs using a series of public speeches from the congresswoman whose voice has been silenced by Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

"For those of you who heard me speak before PSP robbed me of my full voice, you may think your ears are deceiving you right now," Wexton says via AI. "I assure you, they are not. I'm very pleased to debut my new AI voice today and share how this remarkable technology has helped empower me to keep living my life and doing the job I love."

She says AI technology can be a scary new frontier, especially if used in the wrong ways by people with malicious intentions.

"They can also provide new, unimaginable and life-changing opportunities for Americans with disabilities. That's why I cried happy tears when I first heard my new, old AI voice."

Wexton is not running for reelection this year. But she's still a member of Congress until January, and she's hoping her new voice will help her finish the job in Congress.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.
Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria.
