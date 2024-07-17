Virginia artist P. Buckley Moss dies at age 91

Well-known Virginia artist P. Buckley Moss died Saturday at the age of 91.

Patricia Buckley Moss was born in Staten Island, New York in 1933. She found a passion for art at an early age, according to her obituary, and graduated from the Cooper Union.

Known as Pat to her family and friends, Moss became renowned for her distinctive, pastel approach. Her paintings often depicted rural landscapes, barns, and idyllic scenes of the American countryside. Amish and Mennonite communities were often the subjects of her work.

Moss was also a noted philanthropist, creating the P. Buckley Moss Society and the P. Buckley Moss Foundation for Children's Education. She also donated $10 million for the performing arts center at Virginia Tech that now bears her name.

