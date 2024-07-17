© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Virginia artist P. Buckley Moss dies at age 91

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel
Published July 17, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
Patricia Buckley Moss stands outside the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech in 2013.
Virginia Tech photo
Patricia Buckley Moss stands outside the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech in 2013.

Well-known Virginia artist P. Buckley Moss died Saturday at the age of 91.

Patricia Buckley Moss was born in Staten Island, New York in 1933. She found a passion for art at an early age, according to her obituary, and graduated from the Cooper Union.

Known as Pat to her family and friends, Moss became renowned for her distinctive, pastel approach. Her paintings often depicted rural landscapes, barns, and idyllic scenes of the American countryside. Amish and Mennonite communities were often the subjects of her work.

Moss was also a noted philanthropist, creating the P. Buckley Moss Society and the P. Buckley Moss Foundation for Children's Education. She also donated $10 million for the performing arts center at Virginia Tech that now bears her name.

Read the full obituary

A painting of the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech by artist P. Buckley Moss
A painting of the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech by artist P. Buckley Moss
Tags
News Local NewsArts & Culture
David Seidel
David Seidel is Radio IQ's News Director.
See stories by David Seidel