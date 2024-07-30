© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Virginia prosecutors weigh in on Harris and her record

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published July 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden arrive for an event in the East Room of the White House, May 9, 2024, in Washington. She's already broken barriers, and now Harris could soon become the first Black woman to head a major party's presidential ticket after President Joe Biden's ended his reelection bid. The 59-year-old Harris was endorsed by Biden on Sunday, July 21, after he stepped aside amid widespread concerns about the viability of his candidacy.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden arrive for an event in the East Room of the White House, May 9, 2024, in Washington.

The campaign of Kamala Harris for president is raising new questions about what it means to be a progressive prosecutor.

In a 2019 memoir, Kamala Harris wrote about her time as a prosecutor by saying she was there for the victims of crime, but that she was also there for the victims of a broken criminal justice system – describing herself as a "progressive prosecutor.”

"On some level I do see her as a kindred spirit. She spent a lot of time as a real prosecutor, and she actually tried cases," says Alexandria Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Porter — a founding member of the Progressive Prosecutors for Justice. "So, I think there's a great wealth of experience there, and if she wields her experience to teach her humility and how to use power thoughtfully and not capriciously, I think she's going to be an outstanding candidate and a wonderful president."

But many criminal justice reform advocates are not so sure about her record, which includes prosecuting parents when their students were truant and notifying immigration authorities when undocumented juveniles were charged with felonies.

"I am personally enthusiastically voting for her in light of the alternative, but I think it's a big part of her identity is more the prosecutor mindset than the reform mindset," says Brad Haywood, chief public defender in Arlington and founder of Justice Forward Virginia. "That's always been my impression."

On the campaign trail, Harris is already drawing attention to her background as a prosecutor to highlight the difference between her and former President Donald Trump, who has been found guilty of 34 felony counts.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.
Tags
News Local News
Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria.
See stories by Michael Pope