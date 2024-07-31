"Trump Force 47" is this year's GOTV campaign for Virginia Republicans

Republicans are planning their strategy to reach voters in Virginia.

Trump Force 47 is the name of the Republican get-out-the-vote operation this year. It involves training sessions at various locations across Virginia where volunteers are learning about how to target potential voters in critical precincts.

"The neighbor-to-neighbor approach, I think, helps to expand the base," says Jeff Ryer, spokesman for the Trump campaign in Virginia. "Because you’re putting a person who is already supporting President Trump in contact with somebody who is a prospective voter."

But will Trump Force 47 actually expand the base? David Ramadan is a former Republican member of the House of Delegates who’s now at the Schar School at George Mason University. He says it’s probably impossible for the Trump campaign to expand the base, so their best strategy is to have the highest possible turnout of the existing base.

"It's an army of volunteers," says Ramadan. "The play is also on army and defense and that caters to the far-right base that he’s trying to get engaged and out so they'll vote on November 5."

Republicans who want to be part of Trump Force 47 can volunteer to be a Trump captain, host a house party or take a shift as a poll watcher when the voting starts on September 20th.

