Some Virginia police believe skill games are being operated illegally

After months of debate, state lawmakers didn’t legalize slot-machine style machines at convenience stores and truck stops earlier this year. And some law enforcement officials are worried that some machines may be currently in operation.

The Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia is calling on the Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys to investigate slot-machine style devices known as skill games. Brad Carruthers is president of the Fraternal Order of Police, and he says some convenience stores might be operating these games even though they are against the law.

"I believe that there are jurisdictions where the prosecutors don't view it as a criminal offense even though it’s clearly on the books as one," Carruthers says.

Specifically, he mentioned Fairfax, Henrico and Portsmouth. All three of those jurisdictions have elected leaders who are part of a group known as the Progressive Prosecutors for Justice.

"In the way that they are progressively prosecuting these cases, in general, I think they would view it as a victimless crime and wouldn't follow through with the prosecution," explains Carruthers.

In a written statement, Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales says her office "will consider the results of completed investigations by law enforcement to make prosecutorial determinations.”

Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor says her office will continue to carry out duties with the utmost commitment to public safety and justice,” adding that her office remains “in close communication with local law enforcement regarding any actions that may be necessary."

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.