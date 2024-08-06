As Tropical Storm Debby approaches Virginia, Youngkin declares state of emergency

With heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby expected to impact Virginia later this week, Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency.

Heavy rain with potential flooding appears to be the main threat beginning late Wednesday night. A few tornadoes are also possible Thursday and Friday for those along and east of Interstate 95.

Here is the complete announcement from the governor's office:

RICHMOND, VA— Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth of Virginia based on National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center forecasts that indicate a tropical storm with significant rainfall and flooding across the entire Commonwealth could cause transportation difficulties and power outages.

“As we prepare for Tropical Storm Debby, I urge all Virginians and visitors to stay informed, follow local emergency guidelines, and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their families and communities. There is the potential for strong winds, heavy rains, and possible flooding across regions of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It's crucial that we work together and remain vigilant during these times to minimize the impact of the storm. The effects of Debby are far-reaching, and our neighboring states are facing significant challenges. Suzanne and I are praying for the residents of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia as they endure the impacts of this tropical storm.”

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. While the track of Tropical Storm Debby is still uncertain, it appears increasingly likely that Virginia could see impacts and therefore must prepare for the possibility of flooding, high winds, and potential storm surge that could come along with a tropical storm or hurricane.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating resources and information to prepare. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) has been actively monitoring the movement of severe weather heading toward Virginia, with anticipated arrival on the evening of Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center forecasts are predicting the potential for tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, and severe flooding across the entirety of the state. Accordingly, the pre-positioning of response assets and supplies will be necessary to assist our local and state partners. The VEOC will coordinate preparedness efforts with local, state and federal officials.

The full text of Executive Order 34 is available here.

Recommendations for Virginians:

Make a plan. Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available at vaemergency.gov/prepare/make-a-plan.

Prepare an emergency kit. For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain your household before, during, and after the storm visit: VAemergency.gov/emergency-kit.

Stay informed. Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on X and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.

For more information about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats visit: VAemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes.