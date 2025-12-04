Lt. Governor-elect Hashmi pitches quick, cost saving energy fixes

Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor-elect, Ghazala Hashmi, pitched a series of cost saving energy measures at the capitol today/Thursday. The multi-part plan suggests a quick investment in renewables could save ratepayers across the Commonwealth billions.

The current state Senator, just weeks before she ascends to the Lt. Governor’s office, says she’s got a plan to address Virginia’s increasing energy bills.

“We have the tools today, we’ve got the skilled and talented workforce, we have the policy roadmap as well. What we need is the political will,” Hashmi told reporters Thursday at the General Assembly Building.

That roadmap includes things like pressing for interconnection reform to address backlogged power infrastructure projects, removing siting and permitting barriers for solar and battery storage, and requiring data centers, the biggest source of Virginia’s power demand increase, to bring their own power generation online. The plan theorizes over $700 in savings per ratepayer by 2030.

Hashmi’s plan comes on the heels of a new report from environmental groups the Natural Resources Defense Council, or NRDC, and Evergreen Collaborative.

Cleaning up the backlog of infrastructure projects would likely get the most, new power online. Walton Shepherd, NRDC’s Virginia Director, admitted there isn’t much Hashmi or Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger can do to force PJM, the regional grid operator, to act. But they can use their bully pulpit.

“They can shine a light on how far behind PJM is in doing their job, approving thousands of energy projects that are currently languishing in the backlog,” Shepherd said.

The plan also relies heavily on doubling down on the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a target for Virginia Republicans who question the reliability of renewables. But even Democratic House Speaker Don Scott and Spanberger have signaled a willingness to amend the flagship energy plan.

Spanberger’s promise to address increased costs, including energy bills, should become clearer closer to the 2026 legislative session starting in January.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.