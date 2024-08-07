Tropical Storm Debby has its sights on the Commonwealth

The National Weather Service is expecting rainfall rates of two to four inches an hour at times for parts of the Commonwealth from Tropical Storm Debby.

Some rain from the system has already started to enter Virginia. It will continue before beginning to lift sometime during the day on Friday – according to Phil Hysell with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

“We think the area from like Harrisonburg down to Danville is where we’re expecting the heaviest rain – widespread rainfall amounts there between four and eight inches are certainly not out of the question and expected; locally higher amounts as well,” Hysell told me Wednesday afternoon.

NHC The 11am Wednesday update on Tropical Storm Debby from the National Hurricane Center.

He added that amount of rainfall in a short period is pretty rare. For example, six inches of rain over 72 hours for the Danville area happens about once a decade.

While flash flooding appears to be the main threat, areas east of the Blue Ridge will be under the threat of a few tornadoes as well.

NOAA A graphic detailing what areas are most at risk of flash flooding over the next 72 hours.

Flood Watches are already in place for most of the state.

Governor Glenn Youngkin is warning Virginians to use good judgment and be prepared to evacuate as needed as Tropical Storm Debby moves toward the Commonwealth.

“This is going to be an enormous rain event with real risk of flooding. Therefore I am calling on all Virginians: stay informed, stay alert and make a plan.”

Youngkin declared a state of emergency Tuesday. That, he said, releases funds, National Guard and other resources to help get the state ready.

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Debby, with the latest information being posted here.